Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $735.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $709.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,718,278. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

