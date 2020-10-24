Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Up 6.3%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 1,466,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,756,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 744,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 433,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

