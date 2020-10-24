Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 3,916,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,997,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

