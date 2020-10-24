Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 6.1%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 4,028,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,938,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tellurian by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

