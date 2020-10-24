Telsey Advisory Group Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $25.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 441.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

