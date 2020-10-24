Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $155.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

