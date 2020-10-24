Tezos Price Tops $2.22 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $134.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00017027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 747,673,401 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

