The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

