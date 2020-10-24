The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

EL stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.23. The company had a trading volume of 685,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,199. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

