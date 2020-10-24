Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

