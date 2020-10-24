Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
