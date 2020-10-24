Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit