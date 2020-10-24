Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.47 EPS.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.