Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.22.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

