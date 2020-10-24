Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trinseo by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

