Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

TBK opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 394,034 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 423.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

