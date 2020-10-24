Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.68.
Shares of TFC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
