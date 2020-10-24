Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of TFC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

