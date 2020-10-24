U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 5.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.71. 875,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,774,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.