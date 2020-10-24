United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

