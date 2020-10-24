UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.60. 2,349,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

