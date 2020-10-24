ValuEngine Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $248.21 on Wednesday. Quidel has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 40,591 shares worth $11,297,268. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,313,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 522,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

