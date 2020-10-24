Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 6,575,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,477,779. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

