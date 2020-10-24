Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,171,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 765,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,575,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,477,779. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

