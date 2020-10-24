Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Venus Concept has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.06.

VERO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. raised its stake in Venus Concept by 76.9% during the second quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $82,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

