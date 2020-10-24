Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $32.07. 148,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 222,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of research firms have commented on VIE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 126.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,642 shares during the period.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

