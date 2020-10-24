Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $32.07. 148,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 222,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of research firms have commented on VIE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 126.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 72.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,642 shares during the period.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit