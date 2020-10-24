Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 869.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. 392,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,705. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

