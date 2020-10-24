Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.36. 844,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

