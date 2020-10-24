Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.54. 1,988,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,352. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.