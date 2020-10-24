Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paypal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,775. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

