Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.