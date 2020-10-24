Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $380,000 Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $63.63. 281,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. New Relic Inc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,385 shares of company stock worth $7,165,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Argus cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.