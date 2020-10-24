Vision Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

