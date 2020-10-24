Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $95.82. 1,476,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

