Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.35. 5,439,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

