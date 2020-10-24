Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,683,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after buying an additional 219,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,098.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 201,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,942. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

