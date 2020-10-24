Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.16. 2,104,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

