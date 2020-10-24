Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.33. 1,178,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average of $380.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

