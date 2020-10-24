Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

SHOP stock traded up $19.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,026.22. 1,033,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,452. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,682.30, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $995.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $876.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

