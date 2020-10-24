Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.14. 3,897,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,674. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

