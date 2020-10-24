Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYSE CQP opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.39. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 191.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

