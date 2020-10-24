Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.78. Welltower posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

WELL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

