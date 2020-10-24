Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $141,260,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

