Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Whirlpool worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 39.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

WHR opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

