Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

