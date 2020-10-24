Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 606,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

