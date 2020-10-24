Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.90 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report sales of $143.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $170.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $701.80 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.35 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $689.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on HLX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSE:HLX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $415.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

