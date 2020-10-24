Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,254. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

