Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.21). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 962,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 593,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

