Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.