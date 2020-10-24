Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,309 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

