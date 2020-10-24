Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

