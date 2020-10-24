Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 5,323 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.